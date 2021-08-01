Sunday, August 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Spin legend Shane Warne tests positive for COVID-19, in self-isolation: Report

Spin legend Shane Warne tests positive for COVID-19, in self-isolation: Report

Warne, who is the head coach of 'The Hundred' team London Spirits, and another unnamed member of management team have gone into self-isolation.

PTI PTI
London Updated on: August 01, 2021 23:13 IST
Shane Warne
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Shane Warne

Spin legend Shane Warne has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in self-isolation, according to a report.

Warne, who is the head coach of 'The Hundred' team London Spirits, and another unnamed member of management team have gone into self-isolation, a report in ESPNcricinfo said.

Related Stories

According to the report, Warne reported feeling unwell on Sunday morning, ahead of Spirit's game against Southern Brave at Lord's.

A lateral flow test returned positive and he is now awaiting the result of a PCR test, the report said. None of the Spirit playing squad has been affected as of now.

The 51-year-old former Australia leg-spinner, who took 708 wickets from 145 Tests between 1992 and 2007, is the second head coach in the men's competition to test positive for COVID-19 in the first 10 days of the Hundred.

Andy Flower, the Trent Rockets head coach, returned a positive test last weekend and has missed his side's last three fixtures, with Paul Franks stepping into the role.

Steven Mullaney, who was deemed a close contact of Flower's, is the only player in the competition to have been forced to self-isolate as things stand.

Warne's Spirit side were winless in their first three Hundred games, with two defeats and a no-result. They play Southern Brave at Lord's on Sunday.

David Ripley, the Northamptonshire head coach and one of the Spirit's assistants, will act as head coach in Warne's absence. 

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X