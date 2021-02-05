IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1: Spin is going to be key factor, feels Joe Root after century

Image Source : ENGLAND AND WALES CRICKET Joe Root exults after reaching his century in Chennai on Friday.

England captain Joe Root continued with his fine form as he slammed his third consecutive Test century (128 batting) and had a 200-run stand for the third wicket with opener Dom Sibley as the visitors reached 263 for three wickets at stumps on the first day of their first Test against India at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Root became the ninth batsman to slam a century in his 100th Test.

Speaking after the stumps, Root felt the pitch looked unusual at the beginning but played well.

"It's an unusual looking surface but it played pretty well. On the slower side, but I think it's going to spin as the game goes on. A bit of reverse swing too, and it was a good contest against India's bowlers. I was just trying to get used to the surface, get used to the bounce, and as I got in, I found it easier. Like anything, the longer you're in, the easier it becomes," he said.

Playing in unfamiliar conditions of Chennai, Root said the weather was pleasant but he did suffered with cramps at the end.

I need to get some fluids into me, was cramping towards the end. It was actually a quite nice day today, with a nice breeze, I just think I didn't get enough fluids through the day," he said.