Spin can play a big role in West Indies: Ashton Agar

Australian all-rounder Ashton Agar believes spin can play a big role in the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies beginning on July 9 here. Apart from the left-arm spin of Agar, Australia have three leg-spinners in Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson and the uncapped Tanveer Sangha.

"Spin seems to play a big role in powerplays in the West Indies. I know they (the West Indies) use that tactic quite a bit and we're growing a bit more confident in that role. I think you have to be realistic -- some days they're going to get on top of you because you have two fielders out and not a lot of pace on the ball," Agar told cricket.com.au on Tuesday.

Asked about the camaraderie between the four spinners in the team, Agar said, "As in most T20 games, spin is playing a huge part and we've got a few really good spinners over here. Zamps (Zampa) and I have enjoyed a really nice partnership over the last couple of years. Swepo (Swepson) is bowling beautifully and so is Tanveer Sangha. We all work really well together and we actually have great relationships with each other."

Agar said he is loved playing the practice game alongside his brother Wes in Gros Islet. Wes, the right-arm pacer, is on his first tour with the Australian team.

"I am really loving it. We're close. We speak about that all the time (and) we love each other a lot. It's nice to just spend time with him, let alone be on an Australian cricket tour with him. The family's really proud. It was good to play on the same team in Australian colours yesterday. Together, we also got a photo together which we will send across to the family. It's a really nice feeling."