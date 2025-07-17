Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal etch names in record books after solid start against England women Star India batters Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal went on to script history after they put in a brilliant show as openers against England women in the first ODI of the ongoing white ball series against England women.

Southampton :

India women got off to a stellar start to the first ODI of the ongoing white-ball series against England women. Both sides faced off at The Rose Bowl on July 16, and the game saw England come in to bat first and post a total of 258 runs in the first innings of the clash.

Chasing the target, it was the brilliant performances of India openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal that set the tone for the visitors in the second innings. Both batters looked exceptional for the Women in Blue in the run chase, and they went on to breeze past Caroline Atkins and Sarah Taylor to maintain the best average for an opening pair in WODIs (min 1,000 runs).

It is worth noting that Mandhana and Rawal have an average of 84.6 runs as an opening pair with a minimum of 1000 runs scored. Interestingly, where Mandhana scored 28 runs in 24 deliveries, Rawal amassed 36 runs in 51 deliveries as they became only the third Indian opening pair to cross 1000 runs together.

India women get off to stellar start to ODI series

Speaking of the game between England and India, after the brilliant start by the Indian openers, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma put in a good show for the Women in Blue in the middle order. Where Jemimah scored 48 runs in 54 deliveries, Deepti went unbeaten on a score of 62 runs in 64 deliveries. The visitor chased down the target and won the game by four wickets, taking the lead in the series with two games to go.

Best average for an opening pair in WODIs (min 1,000 runs)

84.6 - Smriti Mandhana-Pratika Rawal (IND)*

68.8 - Caroline Atkins-Sarah Taylor (ENG)

63.4 - Rachael Haynes-Alyssa Healy (AUS)

62.8 - Tammy Beaumont-Amy Jones (ENG)

52.9 - Belinda Clark -Lisa Keightley (AUS)

