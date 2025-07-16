Andre Russell set to retire from International cricket during T20I series against Australia Flamboyant West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is set to retire from international cricket after the first two T20Is against Australia. The decision comes as a shock, given the T20 World Cup is only seven months away.

Kingston:

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is expected to bring down the curtain on his international career. After the first two T20Is against Australia in Jamaica, he is reported to be formally announcing the decision to retire from all formats of the game in international cricket.

The 37-year-old, who was expected to play a major role in the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, has been included in the 16-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning July 20 at Sabina Park in Kingston. As per reports, Russell decided to retire after the Jamaica leg, as it is his home ground.

Meanwhile, Russell’s retirement comes just seven months before the T20 World Cup. Earlier, Nicholas Pooran also stepped away from international duty in a shocking manner. When it comes to Russell, the flamboyant all-rounder was instrumental in their T20 World Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2016. His all-round ability made him one of the most feared cricketers in the shortest format of the game.

West Indies name two uncapped players for Australia T20I series

West Indies announced a 16-member squad for the five-match T20I series against Australia, starting July 20. 18-year-old Jewel Andrew and 23-year-old left-arm seamer Jediah Blades have been called up for the series. Andrew made headlines during CPL 2024 when he became the youngest West Indian to score a fifty in the tournament’s history.

Blades, on the other hand, hasn’t yet featured in the CPL. He caught the selectors' eye during the recent West Indies Breakout League, showcasing his swing bowling in the powerplay.

West Indies squad

Shai Hope (capt), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd