Joe Root matches Sachin Tendulkar's elite Test record, can overtake in fourth Test against India in Manchester Joe Root matched Sachin Tendulkar's record for most wins in Test cricket history. He stands third among England players as James Anderson and Stuart Broad are ahead of him in the race. Ricky Ponting tops the list.

London:

Joe Root equalled Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most wins in Test cricket. Ricky Ponting tops the list with 108 wins, while the former India cricketer has 72 victories to his name in the longest format of the game. Root equalled the record following England’s win over India in the third Test at Lord’s. Both have 72 wins to their name in Test cricket and are joint 11th on the list.

Notably, Sachin holds the record for most wins by an Indian in Test cricket. However, Root is third on the list of England players. James Anderson and Stuart Broad are ahead of him in the race, with 83 and 76 wins to their name. Meanwhile, as things stand, Root can surpass and bridge the gap with his former teammates with a win over India in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Most wins in Test cricket

Player Wins Ricky Ponting 108 Shane Warne 92 Steve Waugh 86 Glenn McGrath 84 James Anderson 83 Jacques Kallis 82 Nathan Lyon 79 Stuart Broad 76 Mark Boucher 74 Adam Gilchrist 73 Joe Root 72 Sachin Tendulkar 72

India trail 2-1 in the five-match series

India are trailing 2-1 in the five-match series against England. The Shubman Gill-led side suffered a five-wicket defeat in the first Test at Headingley, before scripting a sensational comeback in the second at Edgbaston. At Lord’s, they were close to pulling off a historic win, but an unfortunate dismissal of Mohammed Siraj in the final session of Day 5 ruined their chances.

They will be gunning for a comeback at Old Trafford, and for the same, the team may take some important calls. Jasprit Bumrah, who is expected to play only three Test matches, is very likely to feature in the fourth game, as the series is on the line. On the other hand, Karun Nair may lose his spot in the playing XI.

After scoring tons of runs in domestic cricket, Nair was handed an opportunity in the England series, but the 33-year-old failed to justify his position. The likes of Sai Sudharsan or Dhruv Jurel can replace him if the team management indeed drops Karun.