IND-W vs ENG-W: India women register highest run chase in England after stellar show in 1st ODI

After a series of five T20Is, England women and India women continued their ongoing white-ball series with the first of three ODIs. Both sides locked horns in the first ODI at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on July 16. The clash began with England coming in to bat first after winning the toss. With India winning the game, this was the side’s second-highest run chase in ODIs and their highest in England.

England got off to a subpar start to the first innings as openers Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones departed on scores of five and one run, respectively. Furthermore, Emma Lamb, looking to stabilise the innings, departed after adding 39 runs to the board as well. Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 41 runs in 52 deliveries.

After the shaky start to the first innings, the hosts sought help from their middle order, and Sophia Dunkley came out to put in a brilliant show. Dunkley amassed 83 runs in 92 deliveries, alongside Alice Davidson-Richards, who added 53 runs in 73 deliveries.

In the first innings, England posted a total of 258 runs, and as for the visitors, Kranti Goud, alongside Sneh Rana, were the highest wicket takers in the first innings with two wickets to their names each. Amanjot Kaur and Shree Charani took one wicket each as well.

Deepti Sharma led the charge for India in run chase

Coming out to chase the target, India saw openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana score 36 and 28 runs, respectively. Harleen Deol added 27 runs on the board, with Jemimah Rodrigues scoring 48 in 54.

Furthermore, Deepti Sharma came out to bat and looked exceptional in the run chase. The star all-rounder amassed 62 runs in 64 deliveries. India chased down the target in 48.2 overs, winning the game by four wickets. This was the side’s highest ODI run chase in England, second all-time.

Highest targets chased down by IND-W in ODIs:

265 vs AUS-W, Mackay, 2021

259 vs ENG-W, Southampton, 2025

252 vs NZ-W, Queenstown, 2022

248 vs SA-W, Vadodara, 2019

245 vs SA-W, Colombo, 2017

