Smriti Mandhana extends her reign at the top of ICC rankings; Heather Knight, Deepti Sharma gain big Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana got her campaign back on track with back-to-back scores of 80-odd, while former England skipper Heather Knight shone in the big game against India in the ongoing Women's World Cup as movements continued in the ICC rankings in the last week.

Mumbai:

Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana extended her reign at the top as her rating points crossed the 800-mark once again in the latest ICC rankings for women in the ODIs. Mandhana, after a poor start to her World Cup campaign, struck some important runs, returning with scores of 80 and 88 in the crucial World Cup games against Australia and England respectively. Mandhana had 809 rating points in her kitty and has created a fair distance between herself and England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt in second place.

The other change in the top five was the Australian skipper Alyssa Healy moving up by one spot after consecutive centuries. Healy slammed a destructive 142 to single-handedly deflate the Indian team last week and followed it up with another ton, this time unbeaten, against Bangladesh to make a mockery of 199-run chase in the ongoing Women's World Cup. Healy found herself in the joint-third spot alongside compatriot Beth Mooney and her promotion meant that South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt lost her standing and cam down to fifth.