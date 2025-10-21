Alyssa Healy ruled out of Australia's table-topping clash against England in Women's World Cup 2025 Alyssa Healy has been the highest run scorer in the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025 and is in red-hot form. Healy has been ruled out of her team's table-topping clash against England.

In a major blow for Australia, skipper Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of her team's Women's World Cup 2025 league stage clash against England on Wednesday, October 22. Healy, who has been in top form in the tournament with 294 runs, picked up a calf strain in a training session on Saturday.

Things could worsen for Aussies as they will face an anxious wait for Healy's availability for the business part of the tournament. She will miss Australia's clash against England in Indore and will be assessed ahead of the team's final group clash against South Africa on Saturday, October 25.

In her absence, Tahlia McGrath will be leading the side, while Beth Mooney will take over the wicketkeeping gloves.

While Australia have already qualified for the semifinals, they are in a fight for finishing at the top of the points table. Currently positioned at No.1, the Aussies have nine points from five matches and are one of the only two unbeaten teams in this tournament, alongside England.

