Rishabh Pant named captain as BCCI names India A squad for South Africa A four-dayers Rishabh Pant is set to make his competitive return as he has been named captain of the India A squad that will face South Africa A in two four-day matches from October 30 onwards.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's A squads for the two four-day matches against South Africa A that begins on October 30. Rishabh Pant has been named captain of the A squads that will take on the Proteas A side at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.

Pant will be making his return to competitive cricket after being sidelined for a couple of months due to his foot fracture that he picked up during the England Tests. Pant was on the mend from the fracture and is now set to return to action, amidst India's busy international schedule. The return comes ahead of India's home series against South Africa, that features two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is and will be played from November 14 onwards.

"The Senior Men’s Selection Committee has picked India A’s squad for the two four-day matches to be played against South Africa at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru," the BCCI said in a statement.

Two different squads for two four-dayers

The BCCI has announced two different squads for the four-dayers against the Proteas A side. The second one will see the return of KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, all of who will return to India after playing three ODIs against Australia that will conclude by October 25. The second four-dayer will take place from November 6 onwards.

Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan has been named the vice-captain for both the four-dayers despite MP captain Rajat Patidar being part of the first clash.

India A squad for the 1st four-day match: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagdeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain.

India A squad for the 2nd four-day match: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.