BCCI writes email to Mohsin Naqvi, warns ACC chief of escalation if Asia Cup trophy not handed

New Delhi:

In a fresh episode in the Asia Cup trophy row, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly written an email to the Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, telling him to hand the silverware to India.

The BCCI has warned the ACC chief of escalating the matter to the International Cricket Council if there is nothing from his side.

The Asia Cup trophy is currently in Dubai at the ACC headquarters after the ACC chief had taken the silverware away with him following India's denial to take it from Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and Pakistan's Interior Minister.

The Asia Cup trophy row

The Asia Cup trophy row was the talk of the town even before the final had commenced between India and Pakistan. The trophy episode stemmed from the recent no-handshake gate from the previous two matches in the tournament, and also the final, which was the first ever between these two teams in the continental event.

India had denied shaking hands with their Pakistan counterparts in all three matches. The Men in Blue also avoided taking the trophy and the winners' medal from Naqvi, who was present at the dias after the final concluded. The Pakistan team had received its runners-up cheque at the post-match presentation.

After India had denied taking the trophy from Naqvi, the ACC chief took over the trophy with officials away from the venue. India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav had stated he never saw a team being denied the trophy. "This is one thing which I have never seen since I started playing and following cricket. That a champion team is denied to get a trophy, that too a hard-earned one. I feel we deserved it, and I can’t say anything more. My trophies are sitting in my dressing room, all the 14 guys with me, all the support staff, those are the real trophies," Suryakumar said at the post-match press conference after winning the Asia Cup final in Dubai.