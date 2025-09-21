Smriti Mandhana breaks women's ODI world record after fastest Indian ton against Australia in Delhi decider Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana smashed the fastest century by an Indian in ODIs as she broke Virat Kohli's record, with a 50-ball ton against Australia in the series decider in Delhi. Mandhana was adjudged the Player of the Series for scoring 300 runs, including two centuries and a fifty.

New Delhi:

India may not have gotten over the line, but it was the vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, once again, who continued to fire at the top for the Women in the Blue, slamming the fastest fifty for her side in the ODIs and then going on to complete the fastest century for India in the format (men or women). Chasing 413, India had to bulldoze their way to a big start and Mandhana provided that, getting to fifty off just 23 balls and then her century off just 50 deliveries to break Virat Kohli's record.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma all tried their best with great cameo knocks and fifties, but eventually it fizzled out for the Women in Blue, falling short by 43 runs. However, Mandhana's 63-ball 125 stood out as it made India stand up to the Australian challenge, looking them in the eye and making a great fight out of what was always going to be a monstrous chase and it helped the left-hander break the all-time women's ODIs record.

Mandhana now has the most centuries in women's ODIs as an opener, surpassing Suzie Bates and Tammy Beaumont. Former Australian captain Meg Lanning has the most centuries to her name in women's ODIs (15) but Mandhana, who has scored all of them at the top of the order, now holds the record as an opener.

Most centuries in Women's ODIs as an opener

13 - Smriti Mandhana (India), in 107 innings

12 - Suzie Bates (New Zealand), in 130

12 - Tammy Beaumont (England), in 113 innings

9 - Charlotte Edwards (England), in 117 innings

9 - Hayley Matthews (West Indies), in 82 innings

Overall, the White Ferns legend Bates has 13 ODI centuries to her name, with 12 out of them as an opener.

Mandhana was adjudged the Player of the Match for scoring 300 runs in the series, including a couple of centuries and a fifty in the opening game. Australia won the series 2-1, but India would be happy with the way they were able to stay in the fight and stand up to the challenge thrown by the world champions, which not many teams have done in the past and it would help keep them in good stead.