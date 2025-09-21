India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record in T20Is in the UAE ahead of Super 4s clash in Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan has been a no-contest in Asian and global events of late, but the head-to-head changes when it comes to T20I matches between the two teams in Dubai. Dubai has witnessed a lot of India vs Pakistan recently and Sunday will be the fifth clash between the two in the format.

Dubai:

The Super Fours is upon us and Bangladesh, with that statement win against Sri Lanka, has kept the other two teams on tenterhooks, who will be chance upon one another for the second time in the tournament - India and Pakistan. The off-field theatrics have unfortunately taken precedence involving the two teams in the ongoing Asia Cup, thus far, but cricket will take the centre seat once again with both teams looking to start afresh in the Super Fours and both India and Pakistan will be looking to get on the board on Sunday, September 21.

IND vs PAK - Head to Head in T20Is in the UAE

All T20I matches between India and Pakistan in the UAE have taken place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Being the most popular and the biggest stadium in the country, Dubai gets to host most of the high-profile games and none bigger than India-Pakistan. The two teams have been up against each other four times in T20Is and the head-to-head remains shared thus far. Pakistan have beaten India twice, once during the T20 World Cup in 2021 and the second time in the Asia Cup T20 in 2022.

On the other hand, India have also won twice in the fixture, both times in the Asia Cup, once in 2022 and the other last week. On form, India should be able to make it 3-2 without much discomfort but, the Men in Blue's performance against Oman, might just keep Pakistan interested even though the Group A table-toppers didn't field their best XI and tried to give opportunities to the batters and bowlers, who haven't gotten much game time through the tournament.

By beating Sri Lanka in the Super Fours opener, Bangladesh have already created ripples and that has opened up the tournament a lot more, hence, a bit of fight from Pakistan against India might not be a bad thing for the tournament. Pakistan lost to India and didn't have their best game against the UAE but on potential, they have a side to challenge anyone on their day and everyone in Pakistan is waiting for that one day to come.