ICC reprimands Afghanistan's spin duo for Code of Conduct breach after Sri Lanka clash Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb ur Rahman have been reprimanded by the ICC (International Cricket Council) after the star duo was found in breach of the ICC's Code of Conduct after the Sri Lanka game.

The ICC (International Cricket Council) recently came forward and announced that Afghanistan’s star spin duo of Mujeeb ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad have been reprimanded by them after they were found in breach of the ICC’s Code of Conduct in their recent Asia Cup 2025 clash against Sri Lanka.

Notably, they were found in breach of level 1 of the Code of Conduct. It is worth noting that Noor Ahmad was found in breach of Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which states “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match.”

On the other hand, Mujeeb was found in breach of Article 2.2, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

Both players have been handed one demerit point each, and the same has been added to their disciplinary record. Furthermore, both have admitted their mistake and have accepted the sanction put upon them.

Afghanistan crashed out of Asia Cup 2025 from group stage

Speaking of Afghanistan’s performance in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, the side was placed in Group B of the tournament alongside the likes of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong.

Taking on their opponents across three matches, Afghanistan only registered one win and lost their remaining two matches. They finished in third place in the group with two points to their name.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualified for the Super Four stage of the tournament in Group B, with Afghanistan missing out after finishing in third. As for Group A, India and Pakistan finished in first and second, respectively, with Oman and the UAE getting eliminated. The four sides will hope to put in a good show in their upcoming and will aim to make it to the summit clash of the competition.

