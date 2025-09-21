India vs Pakistan Live: When and where to watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match on TV and streaming? India will be up against Pakistan for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday, in the Super Fours. India topped Group A, while Pakistan finished second; however, the latter haven't shown enough promise to be able to challenge their arch-rivals. Can they do it this time around?

Dubai:

India take on Pakistan amid fewer calls of boycott and minimal outrage, one week apart, with the Asia Cup moving to its second round - Super Fours on Sunday, September 21. The Pakistan team has made headlines more for their off-field shenanigans than their performance on the field since last Sunday, with pullout threats, game delays and mocking their opponents during the training. India, on the other hand, got a good reminder that no opposition and no game is 'easy' as Oman, with a spirited show on Friday in Abu Dhabi, impressed one and all.

India topped their group, winning all three games, even though not convincingly, but the Men in Blue will believe that they are treading along nicely, building up towards a big finish, scheduled to play four matches in eight days. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will offer different challenge, but you never know with Pakistan, as to which team might turn up on the day. Pakistan will themselves admit that they haven't been at their best, but their unpredictability shines through when their backs are against the wall.

India were itching to give their batters a go and it showed in their rotation of the batting order. Will Sanju Samson continue at three? He showed that he belongs in the top order, but was that a one-off or maybe an option for India to try in the rest of the tournament? That will be answered later in the day but yes, India will definitely start as favourites.

When and where to watch IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 match on TV and OTT in India?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours match will kick off in Dubai on Sunday, September 21, at 8 PM IST. Sony Sports Network will telecast the match, like the whole tournament, on TV on four out of its five channels across several languages. The IND vs PAK match can also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed