IND vs PAK pitch report: How will surface at Dubai International Cricket Stadium play in Asia Cup?

Dubai:

The stage is set for the Super Four clash in the Asia Cup 2025; arch-rivals India will be taking on Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 21. It is worth noting that the two sides were placed together in Group A.

In their first game of the tournament, India emerged victorious after a stellar performance against the Men in Green. They will be aiming for another good show against their opponents and hope to stay on top of the Super Four in hopes of making the final.

As for Pakistan, the side finished in second place in Group A, losing one out of three games that they played. They will also hope to make amends in their upcoming game against India.

Dubai pitch report for IND vs PAK clash

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai is preferred by the bowlers. Spinners get help on such a pitch, and the batters will have to stay patient in the early stages of the game. Opting to bowl first could prove to be a wise decision.

Dubai - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 116

Matches won batting first - 53

Matches won bowling first - 62

Average 1st inns score - 139

Highest chase - 184/8 by SL vs BAN

Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

