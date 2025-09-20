Pragyan Ojha, RP Singh to join as selectors; Raghuram Bhatt in contention for next BCCI president BCCI prepares for AGM on Sept 28 with key admin changes. KSCA’s Raghuram Bhatt is considered to be the next BCCI president after Roger Binny's term to come to an end. Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh join selection panels, ahead of India’s West Indies Test series.

New Delhi:

In the lead-up to its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 28, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing for a significant reshuffle in both its administrative and selection structures.

A group of senior BCCI officials and influential decision-makers held an informal meeting on Saturday in Delhi to finalise candidates for key vacant posts within the Board. Several individuals under consideration were invited to attend, including Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Raghuram Bhatt, whose tenure ends on September 30. Bhatt is reportedly being considered for a central role within the BCCI, although he may not contest the upcoming KSCA elections slated for October or November.

While Bhatt's presence at the meeting raised speculation about his potential elevation, notable absentees included Harbhajan Singh, Punjab Cricket Association’s nominee for the AGM. PTI also reported that Sourav Ganguly, representing the Cricket Association of Bengal, was expected to be a part of the high-voltage meeting but it remains unclear whether the former captain was part of the behind-the-scenes discussions.

The BCCI is also set to name successors for top roles, including the Board president, with Roger Binny’s term nearing its end, and a new IPL chairman, as Arun Dhumal faces a mandatory cooling-off period after completing six years in cricket administration.

Agarkar-led selection committee to pick team for West Indies series

In a parallel development, changes have been confirmed in the national selection panels. Pragyan Ojha will join the senior men's selection committee, replacing S Sharath, who moves to head the junior selection panel. RP Singh is also set to return to the system, replacing Subroto Banerjee.

These appointments will take effect on September 28, and the current selection committee will be responsible for naming the Indian squad for the upcoming two-Test home series against West Indies, starting October 2.