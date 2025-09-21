Mithun Manhas set to take over as new BCCI president, claims report According to recent reports, former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas is being deemed as the frontrunner to take over as the new BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) president. The decision is expected to be made official in a few days.

In a major development, recent emerging reports have hinted at former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas becoming the next BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) president. According to a Cricbuzz report, former India Test cricketer Raghuram Bhatt, who was also a contender for the position, will also be in Mumbai.

Bhatt will be in Mumbai to file a nomination for the BCCI election. The report stated that the final decision will be made known to the candidates on the morning of September 21st. It has not yet been made clear how Mithun Manhas emerged as the frontrunner to take over the presidency role, but it is quite likely that he will be named as the new BCCI president.

A meeting took place in Delhi on September 20, and all the office bearers were present in the meeting, including secretary Devajit Saikia, joint secretary Rohan Dessai, treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, and IPL commissioner Arun Singh Dhumal.

Speaking of Mithun Manhas, the former cricketer was unable to represent India in any format. Throughout his career, he played a total of 157 first-class matches, 130 List A matches, and 91 T20s, and despite putting in some brilliant performances, he was unable to represent India due to the star power already present in the team.

Office bearers are expected to retain their positions

Furthermore, several senior personalities like Niranjan Shah, Kasi Vishwanath, and Brijesh Patel were reportedly present in the meeting too. Sourav Ganguly was also summoned to the meeting, but there was no information about the former batter actually being present in it.

Additionally, the likes of Shukla, Saikia, Bhatia, and Dessai are all expected to retain their positions, but there have been doubts over Arun Dhumal retaining his. There has been confusion over whether or not he can continue as the IPL (Indian Premier League) chairman.

