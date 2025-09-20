Litton Das creates history for Bangladesh, breaks Shakib Al Hasan's record during SL vs BAN clash Litton Das shattered an all-time record of Shakib Al Hasan during Bangladesh's Asia Cup Super Four clash against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh captain Litton Das created history for his team as he shattered legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's all-time record during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Sri Lanka on Saturday, September 20.

Das has now become the highest run scorer for the Bangla Tigers in T20 cricket with his 16-ball 23-run knock at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Coming into the clash, Das needed 18 runs to go past the legendary all-rounder's tally of 2551 runs.

Most runs for Bangladesh in Men's T20Is:

1 - Litton Das: 2557 runs in 114 matches

2 - Shakib Al Hasan: 2551 runs in 129 matches

3 - Mahmudullah: 2444 runs in 141 matches

4 - Tamim Iqbal: 1701 runs in 74 matches

5 - Mushfiqur Rahim: 1500 runs in 102 matches

Bangladesh were handed a target of 169 by Sri Lanka after Dasun Shanaka slammed an unbeaten 64 from 37 balls, while Kusal Mendis had hit 34 from 25 deliveries.

Bangladesh skipper Das had won the toss and had opted to bowl first. "We'll bowl first. When I saw the first leg, all the matches were won by the teams batting second easily. And, I am a bit confused about the pitch, that's why we chose to bowl. When you qualify, you have an opportunity to play all three games. We are very excited to play the game. All the members of the team are doing a great job, so I am very happy. Two changes. Sohan (Nurul Hasan) and Rishad are not playing. Shoriful and Shak (Mahedi Hasan) are playing," Das said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka also wanted to bowl first. "I would have done the same thing, but the pitch is on the dry side. It's a used pitch; it doesn't matter if we bat. A lot of young players have come into the side since 2021, and they are now maturing. We are going with the same XI," he said at the toss.