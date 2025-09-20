Bangladesh halt Sri Lanka's winning streak in Asia Cup 2025, win bragging rights Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the opening game of the Super 4s of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Mustafizur Rahman starred with the ball, picking up three wickets, while Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy scored a half-century each.

Dubai:

Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first match of the Super 4s of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Be it with the bat or the ball, the Litton Das-led side produced a clinical performance in the middle to win two crucial points in the Super 4s.

Batting first, the Lankan Lions started well as the openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis stitched a 44-run partnership. However, after the openers departed for 22 and 34 runs, respectively, things quickly changed for Sri Lanka. They felt the heat as the middle order failed to establish its authority in the middle. Bangladesh bowlers were fantastic in the middle, and that kept Sri Lanka in check.

However, towards the latter half of the innings, former captain Dasun Shanaka smacked an unbeaten 64 runs off 37 balls, which slightly put Sri Lanka in the driver’s seat. Courtesy of his onslaught, the Charith Asalanka-led side posted 168 runs on the board. For Bangladesh, Mustafiur Rahman clinched three wickets, while Mehidy Hasan picked two.

Saif, Towhid got the job done

When it came to the chase, opener Saif Hassan stole the show. He played a sensational knock of 61 runs off 45 balls, which set the tone of the game. Even though he got little support from the other end, he managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. After he departed, Towhid Hridoy took over the charge and won the game for Bangladesh. He made 58 runs off 37 balls as Bangladesh sealed the game with two balls remaining.

For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga had an impressive night, claiming two, but he barely had any support from other bowlers. The loss can hurt Sri Lanka as every game matters in the Super 4 stage. On top of that, Bangladesh also owns the bragging rights now, having more head-to-head wins versus Sri Lanka in the shortest format of the game.