Smriti Mandhana achieves her career-best ICC rankings in ODIs after Delhi mayhem against Australia India lost the third ODI in Delhi against Australia Women and hence the series, but it was carnage and a half at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with the visitors scoring 412 runs and the Women in Blue going as far as scoring 369 runs in response, led by vice-captain Smriti Mandhana's 50-ball century.

New Delhi:

Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana achieved her career-best rating points in ODIs following her record-breaking 125 off just 63 balls against Australia in the third and final game against Australia Women in Delhi. Mandhana extended her reign at the top of the ICC rankings for batters in ODIs, now further distancing herself from England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt, who is second on the list, by 87 points, taking her tally to 818 rating points.

Mandhana was adjudged the Player of the Series for scoring 300 runs, including a couple of centuries and unless she falters really badly in the World Cup, the elegant opener is likely to retain her spot for the next month and a half. The other big gainer among batters this week was South African opener Tazmin Brits. Brits slammed back-to-back centuries in the two games she played and rose 15 places up to number six on the rankings.

Veteran Australian batter Beth Mooney, who was the second-highest run-getter in the series and slammed an attacking 138 in the series decider, also climbed a couple of spots to go up to No 3, above her compatriot Ellyse Perry and South Africa's skipper Laura Wolvaardt. Georgia Voll, the opening batter, after an early dismissal in the second ODI, stroked a 68-ball 81 and earned a 28-spot rise to No 61, while Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma jumped six places to No 18 after her quickfire 72 in the series decider.

From the Pakistan-South Africa series, Sidra Amin, who scored back-to-back centuries in the first two ODIs, jumped 10 places up to 13th position, while South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp got back into the top 10 at ninth spot. Kapp also moved up a spot on the all-rounders list to be in second place, just behind Ash Gardner.

With the World Cup set to kick off next week, there will be several major movements across all three categories.