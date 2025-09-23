India's likely Test squad for two-match series vs West Indies, Jasprit Bumrah to be rested? Even as the Indian team is featuring in the ongoing Asia Cup in the T20I format, the Test squad is likely to be picked soon for the two-match Test series at home against the West Indies. The series will commence on October 2. Here's India's likely Test squad for the series:

New Delhi:

Team India are currently competing in the Asia Cup but their next assignment is less than 10 days away already. Four days after the final of the Asia Cup in which India are likely to feature on September 28, the Shubman Gill-led Test team will take the field against the West Indies. The two-match Test series between the two teams is scheduled to get underway on October 2. The Indian squad is expected to be announced on Wednesday (September 24). Ahead of the squad announcement, here's the list of players whom selectors might pick:

Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah are the four players featuring in the Asia Cup who could be automatic picks in the Test side. But Bumrah is certainly likely to be rested to manage his workload and the selectors are unlikely to risk him with the South Africa series also coming up. Moreover, Axar Patel last played for India in Test in February 2024 and it remains to be seen if he is still in the plans of the management. The other two players - Gill and Kuldeep - will definitely be picked in the squad.

Karun Nair to be dropped?

Meanwhile, there could be a debate around Karun Nair who didn't have a great comeback series in England. He played Tests for India after a gap of more than eight years, but could only muster 205 runs in eight innings at an average of around 25. Nair managed only one fifty-plus score (57) despite getting starts in the majority of outings.

With Devdutt Padikkal being impressive for India A with a 150-run knock against Australia A and Nitish Kumar Reddy also regaining full fitness, Nair might just get sidelined once again. Among other players, Sai Sudharsan is expected to get a longer rope while Shreyas Iyer's name is also doing the round.

What about Abhimanyu Easwaran?

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been part of five Test squads for India but has carried drinks all the time. Almost a dozen players have made their Test debut ever since he got his maiden call-up to the national team. With this being a home series, Easwarana might just miss the cut as there is no need for a reserve opener. It would be hard on him as the man has piled on runs in domestic cricket but not a single opportunity has come his way.

Will Rishabh Pant play?

Rishabh Pant is unlikely to get fit in time for the West Indies series. In this case, Dhruv Jurel is likely to keep his spot as the first-choice wicketkeeper while N Jagadeesan will be a backup for him.

India's likely Test squad for West Indies series: Shubman Gill (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal, N Jagadeesan (wk), Akash Deep, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shreyas Iyer/Arshdeep Singh.

