IND A vs AUS A 2nd Test Live Score: Prasidh Krishna strikes early after Shreyas Iyer-less India A opt to field India A vs Australia A Live: India A, captained by Dhruv Jurel in place of Shreyas Iyer, won the toss and elected to field in the second and final unofficial Test against Australia A. The first Test ended in a draw and both teams will be hoping for a livelier and sporty pitch this week in Lucknow.

Lucknow:

IND A vs AUS A 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: Dhruv Jurel-led India A opt to bowl, bring in KL Rahul, Siraj for decider

India A vs Australia A Live Updates: A dull, drab draw isn't what anyone hoped for in the opening game of the India A vs Australia A red-ball series, but with Lucknow dishing out a flat surface, only 13 wickets fell across four days. In the hope of a much sportier and livelier wicket, both teams took the field at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium once again on Tuesday morning.

There were a couple of changes to the India A line-up with the hosts opting to try Manav Suthar in place of Harsh Dubey while welcoming the India Test regulars KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer withdrew from the game for personal reasons and hence, Dhruv Jurel was inserted into the captaincy role. Jurel won the toss and elected to field first. Follow all the live updates from the 2nd IND A vs AUS A Test-