SL vs SA, Colombo weather report: Will relentless rain ruin another Women's World Cup clash? Three out of seven matches in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo have been washed out due to incessant rain in the ongoing Women's World Cup. While the forecast for the rest of the week isn't the greatest, the only hope for fans and all the teams will be to get results in the remaining games.

Colombo:

Colombo's weather will be in the spotlight as the Women's World Cup returns to the Sri Lankan capital with the co-hosts facing red-hot South Africa in a must-win clash on Friday, October 17. A loss or another washout will confirm Sri Lanka's exit from the tournament. Three out of seven games in Colombo have been washed out, while a couple of more have had a delayed start as the monsoon has extended unusually to October in Sri Lanka and it's affecting the World Cup, leading to frustration of all the stakeholders, including the organisers, fans, players and the team managements.

As per Accuweather, it will be yet another wet day in the office in Colombo, with the rain hopefully subsiding by evening. The probability of precipitation stands at 57 per cent at around 1 PM, while increasing to 61 at 2 PM, hence, there's every chance of a delayed start. There's another shower on the radar at around 4 PM but from 5 PM onwards, the radar shows the weather to be just 'cloudy' with the chances of rain reducing to 20 per cent for the rest of the day.

On the other hand, weather.com shows 71 and 91 per cent chance of rain around 3-4 PM, hence, a delayed start is very much on the cards. The prediction does improve for the rest of the evening and there is a hope of a result being arrived at, but in all likelihood, there could be a shortened game in Colombo on Friday.

There were efforts made on Wednesday to get a result between England and Pakistan, after the play resumed following a long rain break, but the second shower dented any hopes of a result.

Sri Lanka can't afford a washout and South Africa, having suffered a mammoth loss in their opening, wouldn't want any interruption in their campaign until the final game against Australia. Australia have already confirmed their spot in the semi-finals, while six teams are battling to fit into those remaining three spots.