Australia qualify for ODI World Cup semi final following Healy, Litchfield's record-breaking partnership Alyssa Healy scored 113* as Australia cruised to a 10-wicket win over Bangladesh, sealing a semifinal spot in the Women’s World Cup. Partnering Phoebe Litchfield (84*), Healy led the highest successful World Cup chase without losing a wicket.

Visakhapatnam:

Australia captain Alyssa Healy continued her stellar form with a commanding 113* off 77 balls, guiding the defending champions to a dominant 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their Women’s World Cup match at Visakhapatnam. This innings followed her impressive 142 against India at the same venue. With that, she became the first cricketer to score back-to-back hundreds in Women’s World Cup history.

Healy’s unbeaten century was part of a record-breaking 202-run partnership with opening partner Phoebe Litchfield, who also contributed an unbeaten 84 runs. Their stand propelled Australia to the highest successful run chase without losing a wicket in Women’s World Cup history, and the second-highest chase overall in women’s ODIs. This win helped Australia move ahead of England on the points table, securing their spot in the semi-finals.

Bangladesh, batting first, struggled to build momentum despite a resilient, unbeaten 66-run knock from Sobhana Mostary. The visitors were restricted to a modest 198 for 9, thanks largely to the exceptional bowling performance of Australia’s Alana King. Her tight 10-over spell yielded two crucial wickets for just 18 runs, including four maidens, earning her the Player of the Match award. Legspinner Georgia Wareham also played her part with figures of 2 for 22 from seven overs.

Not everything is perfect for Australia

Despite the overall strong bowling display, Australia’s fielding was less than perfect. They dropped six catches, missed a key appeal, and conceded 28 runs in the final three overs, mostly to Mostary’s aggressive hitting. However, these lapses did not ultimately threaten the result.

During the chase, Healy and Litchfield were quick off the mark, racing to 78 without loss at the end of the first powerplay. Both batters showed intent, with Healy playing a series of elegant boundaries through the off side. The duo maintained their momentum throughout, sealing the win with plenty of overs to spare.

This emphatic victory further cements Australia’s status as a strong contender in the tournament as they prepare to face England next.