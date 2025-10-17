Marnus Labuschagne named as Cameron Green's replacement in Australia's ODI squad for India series Star Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has been added to Australia's ODI squad for the upcoming series against India. Cricket Australia announced the decision after all-rounder Cameron Green was ruled out of the series due to injury.

In yet another major development, star Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has been added to Australia’s ODI squad that will take on India from October 19. It is worth noting that Australia will lock horns with India across three ODIs and five T20Is.

Ahead of the series, Cricket Australia took centre stage and announced that ace all-rounder Cameron Green will be missing the series due to minor side soreness. For his replacement, the board announced that in-form batter Marnus Labuschagne will be added for the ODI series.

It is worth noting that Green’s exclusion from the ODI series is precautionary, and he is expected to play for Western Australia in their next Sheffield Shield game on October 28.

Australia’s updated ODI squad for India series: Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc. Game two onwards: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis

