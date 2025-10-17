India vs Pakistan in Women's World Cup scripts history, breaks viewership record in women's cricket The India vs. Pakistan clash in the Women's World Cup 2025, which was held on October 5, broke major viewership records, becoming the most-watched women's international cricket match of all time.

New Delhi:

The India vs Pakistan game in the Women’s World Cup 2025 ended in a hefty loss for Pakistan. The two sides locked horns in the 6th game of the tournament at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on October 5, and the clash saw India posting a total of 247 runs in the first innings and limiting Pakistan to 159, registering an 88-run victory.

A memorable encounter for the Indian women’s team became even more special as the clash between India and Pakistan at the Women’s World Cup has been shattering records. The clash has broken the digital-viewing records, as the massive viewership made it the most-watched women's international cricket match of all time.

The game also became the highest-rated league-stage match in the history of the tournament when it comes to TV viewership. It is worth noting that the match had a reach of 28.4 million and 1.87 billion minutes consumed.

"A reach of 28.4 million and 1.87 billion minutes consumed, making it the most-watched women's international cricket match of all time,” an ICC statement read.

The Women’s World Cup has seen significant rise across every game

It is also worth noting that the attendance in the stadiums has been healthy as well, especially for the India matches. However, the story has been different for Colombo. In games not featuring India or Sri Lanka, the attendance has been four figures at times. However, that could be credited to the bad weather that has been present for many games.

"According to data released jointly by ICC and JioHotstar, the first 13 matches of the tournament have already reached over 60 million viewers, a five-fold increase over the 2022 edition, while total watch-time has hit 7 billion minutes, up 12 times from the previous tournament,” the ICC statement said.

