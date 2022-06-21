SL vs AUS, 4th ODI: Warner stumped on 99, Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner misses his ton

Highlights Sri Lanka lead the 5 match ODI series 2-1

The ODI series is to be followed by a Test series

Australia's ODI series in Sri Lanka is unfolding like a horror story right now. The Australian outfit has been struggling against Sri Lanka which has till now done a great job in restraining them. In the five-match ODI series, Australia is down by 2-1, and at this point, it looks like they are nowhere close to securing a series victory.

Sri Lanka has set a target of 259 for the Aussies and in the process, they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. The wicket that was getting difficult to bat on saw a Warner masterclass as he held one end and scored 99 quick runs off 112 deliveries. With two wickets of Head and Maxwell falling for 2 runs, Warner decided to take the attack to Sri Lanka in the do-or-die game and that is when a delivery from Dhananjaya de Silva foxed him and he was stumped by wicketkeeper Dickwella.

Teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood