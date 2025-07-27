Shubman Gill, KL Rahul script history with resilient stand for India on day 4 of Manchester clash Star India batters KL Rahul and Shubman Gill have scripted history, crossing 500 runs in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, the two batters became the first Indian pair to do so since 1971 in a huge feat.

MANCHESTER:

England once again dominated team India on day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Both sides face off at Old Trafford in Manchester, and after limiting India to 358 runs in the first innings, England followed it up by amassing 669 runs to their name.

Furthermore, things went from bad to worse for India after they got off to a horrid start to the second innings as Yashasvi Jaiswal, alongside Sai Sudharsan, departed on ducks each. After the shaky start to the second innings, the knocks of KL Rahul, alongside Shubman Gill, stabilised the innings for the visitors.

Day 4 ended with Rahul on a score of 87* runs with Gill on a score of 78* runs. The two batters crossed 500+ runs each in the Test series and became the first duo of Indian batters to score 500+ runs in a Test series since 1971.

India looking to go for draw

With just the final day of the Manchester clash remaining, it is worth noting that team India has eight wickets in hand. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are well set on the crease, and the visitors are trailing England by 137 runs. India will be hoping to bat all day long and hoping to draw the game, as a win looks almost impossible for the side.

On the other hand, England will be hoping for a good showing with the ball, as the side will hope to take the remaining eight wickets before India can convert the trail into a lead.

500+ runs for India in a Test series

Vijay Hazare (543) & Rusi Modi (560) - WI tour of IND 1948

Dilip Sardesai (648) & Sunil Gavaskar (774) - IND tour of WI 1971

Shubman Gill (690*) & KL Rahul (501*) - IND tour of ENG 2025

