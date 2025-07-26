New Zealand sneak past South Africa in T20I tri-series final with nerve-wracking win South Africa had the match in their grasp for most of the final; however, they fell short by three runs in the end. Matt Henry held his nerves in the final over as he defended seven runs off it. New Zealand clinched the T20I tri-series undefeated.

New Zealand held their nerves to register a thrilling win over South Africa in the T20I tri-series final at Harare Sports Club, Harare, on Saturday, July 26. Matt Henry showed nerves of steel as he successfully defended seven runs off the final over despite Dewald Brevis in the middle.

South Africa had six wickets in hand and needed seven from the final over. Dewald Brevis was going all guns blazing with 31 from 14 balls and had George Linde with him as Henry came to bowl the final over. He got Brevis off the second ball with Michael Bracewell pulling off a brilliant catch at deep mid-wicket. Three balls later, Henry got Linde with Daryl Mitchell taking a stunner running from long leg and South Africa fell three runs short of the total.

The Proteas would feel they had the game within grasp, but the Kiwis kept chipping and did not let the Proteas take the game. The Kiwis made 180/5 batting first with Rachin Ravindra scoring a 27-ball 47.

South Africa had begun the chase well with Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Reeza Hendricks putting up 92 for the opening wicket. Pretorius scored a strong fifty while Hendricks made 37 from 31 balls before the Kiwis struck. From 92/0, the Proteas went down to 131/4 as the Kiwis sensed a comeback.

Brevis held his end and motored his way well with 31 from 16 deliveries, laced with three sixes and a four. Henry, who had given 16 off his two overs until then, held his nerves and defended six off the final over.

New Zealand remained undefeated in the tournament as they registered wins in all five of their matches. They had won all four games in the group stage. For his exceptional performance in the series with the ball, having taken 10 wickets.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Rassie van der Dussen(c), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi