Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's all-time record during ENG vs IND 4th Test Shubman Gill broke a Virat Kohli record during the second innings of the fourth Test against England. Gill had a spectacular time in the first two Test matches; however, his form took a dip following those two games.

New Delhi:

India Test captain Shubman Gill shattered a major Virat Kohli record during the fourth Test of the ongoing series against England. Gill has seen a dip in his scores in the ongoing series after producing spectacular knocks in the first two Tests.

Gill had slammed 585 runs in the first four innings and then 34 combined in the next three as his form declined. However, Gill returned to the runs in the second innings of the Manchester Test with a strong half-century.

Gill surpassed Kohli during his knocks for the most runs by an Indian captain in a series against England. Kohli had slammed 655 runs in the 2016/17 home series against the Three Lions. Gill, in his first assignment as captain, went past that record.

Gill behind Sunil Gavaskar's feat

Despite having gone past Kohli, Gill is behind Sunil Gavaskar's all-time record for most runs by an Indian captain in a single Test series. Gavaskar had slammed 732 runs in the 1978/79 home series against West Indies in six matches.

Most runs by Indian captains in a Test series:

1 - Sunil Gavaskar: 732 runs against West Indies in 1978/79

2 - Shubman Gill: 678 runs* against England in 2025

3 - Virat Kohli: 655 runs against England in 2016/17

4 - Virat Kohli: 610 runs against Sri Lanka in 2017/18

5 - Sunil Gavaskar: 500 runs against England in 1981/82

England had sent India 0/2 in the second innings after taking a 311-run lead. Chris Woakes nicked Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan behind in the first over as the new ball seamed and troubled the Indian batters. Rahul and Gill then joined hands as they fought back valiantly.

Both players got to their fifties and kept ticking the scoreboard to bring England's lead down.

England's Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

India's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj