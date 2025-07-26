First time in 42 years! India's batting line-up makes unwanted history in Manchester India were reduced to 0/2 in the second innings of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, their first such collapse since 1983. Chris Woakes struck twice in the first over, but KL Rahul and Shubman Gill fought back to steady the innings amid mounting pressure.

MANCHESTER:

In the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester, India were reduced to 0/2 in the second innings of the match. The Shubman Gill-led side had a rough outing with the ball as the hosts posted 669 runs in the middle, securing a healthy lead of 311 runs. For India to remain in the contest or even compete for a win, they needed a cracking start with the bat. However, they lost two wickets in the first over itself and were put on the back foot.

Chris Woakes struck twice in successive deliveries to give England a dream start, reducing India to 0/2 in the very first over. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the first to fall, edging a delivery to the slips where Joe Root, despite a brief fumble, held on to complete the catch. On the very next ball, Sai Sudharsan misjudged a leave and ended up edging to Harry Brook at second slip, handing Woakes a double-wicket maiden and India an early crisis.

With that, India rewrote history as it was for the first time in 42 years that the team lost two wickets in a Test match without opening their tally. The last time it happened was in 1983, when Sunil Gavaskar was demoted to number four. Aunshuman Gaekwad opened the innings with Navjot Singh Sidhu, followed by Dilip Vengsarkar at three.

Meanwhile, Gaekwad and Vengsarkar failed to open their tally, and it forced Gavaskar to bat early. It was the same match when Viv Richards sledged to the former India captain, saying, ‘No matter where you bat, the score is still 0,’ Gavaskar later recalled.

Rahul, Gill stabilise India’s batting

Despite losing two early wickets, India didn’t surrender to England. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. The duo will have a massive responsibility to keep going. More than scoring runs, they cannot afford to lose wickets. Rishabh Pant is already nursing an injury and one dismissal can trigger a collapse.