Shubman Gill breaks multiple Test records with century vs West Indies, surpasses Rohit and Sachin together Shubman Gill notched up his 10th century in the longest format in the ongoing second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. In the process, he broke multiple records and also went past Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar together in different records.

New Delhi:

India captain Shubman Gill slammed his 10th century in Tests today in the ongoing second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. He has been scoring runs for fun ever since he was made the captain in the longest format. His latest ton turned out to be record-breaking as Gill scaled multiple landmarks as the Test captain while also creating a record for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) history.

Shubman Gill breaks Rohit's record in WTC history

The 26-year-old is now the player with the most centuries in WTC history for India. His century against the West Indies in Delhi turned out to be the 10th ton, surpassing Rohit Sharma who retired earlier this year, finishing with nine centuries in WTC.

Most centuries for India in WTC history

Players Centuries Shubman Gill 10 Rohit Sharma 9 Yashasvi Jaiswal 7

Gill equals Kohli's record, surpasses Tendulkar

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill also equaled Virat Kohli's record for India, smashing the most centuries as captain in a year. He has now smashed five tons in 2025, while Kohli achieved this amazing milestone twice in his career. He scored five centuries as Test captain in 2017 and 2018 each and also recorded four tons in 2016. Kohli was at the peak of his batting form from 2016 to 2018.

Coming back to Gill, he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in this aspect, as the latter had scored four centuries back in 1997 when he was India's Test captain. Ricky Ponting is on top in the overall record in this aspect, having scored seven centuries in 2006.

Most centuries as Test captain for India in a year

Players Centuries Year Virat Kohli 5 2017, 2018 Shubman Gill 5 2025 Sachin Tendulkar 4 1997 Virat Kohli 4 2016

Gill goes past Babar Azam as captain in WTC

Shubman Gill has broken a plethora of records with his 10th century in the longest format. As captain in WTC, the 26-year-old notched up his fifth ton, surpassing Babar Azam of Pakistan who scored four of them when he was leading his country in the format. Overall, Joe Root is on top of this list with eight scores of more than 100 as the captain of England.

Most centuries as captain in WTC

Players Centuries Joe Root 8 Dimuth Karunaratne 6 Shubman Gill 5 Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam 4

Also Read