IND vs WI: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal be able to join Virender Sehwag in stunning Test record list? Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently unbeaten on 173 after batting for the entire day as India finished at 318/2 after opting to bat first. The left-hander has smashed 22 fours during his stay in the middle so far and will be keen on going big on the second day as well.

New Delhi:

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal showed excellent form on the opening day of the ongoing second Test against the West Indies. He batted for the entire day and remained unbeaten on 173 runs off 253 deliveries with 22 fours to his name as India finished the day of dominance at 318/2. He has a great chance to join Virender Sehwag and Karun Nair in the all-time Test record list for India on the second day.

With the West Indies being inconsistent with their bowling, Jaiswal will be aiming to go big and notch up, not only his third double-century but also his maiden triple ton. Nair and Sehwag are the only two Indian players to touch the magical mark in the longest format so far and Jaiswal can become the third Indian player to do so.

Notably, Sehwag is one of only four players in the world to score two triple centuries in Test cricket, alongside Don Bradman, Chris Gayle, and Brian Lara. Nair crossed the stunning milestone of 300 runs in an innings against England back in 2016 and Jaiswal can end the nine-year drought for India in this aspect.

List of players to score triple century for India in Tests

Players No. of Triple centuries Virender Sehwag 2 Karun Nair 1

India look to extend dominance on Day 2

Meanwhile, India will look to extend their dominance over the hapless West Indies side on the second day of the final Test, being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Apart from Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan also played well on Day 1, scoring 87 runs off 165 balls with 12 fours. For the Caribbean side, vice-captain Jomel Warrican picked up both wickets to fall on the day as the visitors will now need an inspired bowling effort on the second morning to have any chance of making a comeback in this Test.

