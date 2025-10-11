Mohsin Naqvi locks Asia Cup trophy in ACC office in Dubai, gives strict instructions to not move it: Report Mohsin Naqvi is not ready to hand over the Asia Cup trophy to India yet. He has now locked the trophy inside the ACC office in Dubai and has given strict instructions to the staff not to hand it over to anyone in his absence.

Dubai:

The tussle between Team India and the ACC Chairman and PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi doesn't seem to be ending soon over the Asia Cup trophy. It has been almost two weeks since India defeated Pakistan in the final to win the Asia Cup trophy for the record-extending ninth time. However, the Indian team is yet to receive the trophy and the players their winning medals. Now it is understood that Naqvi has locked the trophy inside the ACC office in Dubai and has insisted on handing it over to India or the BCCI in person.

For the unversed, the Indian players refused to take the trophy from Naqvi, who also happens to be Pakistan's Interior Minister. As the standoff continued, Naqvi walked away with the trophy and the winning medals of the players during the post-match presentation ceremony on September 28.

"As of today, the trophy is still in ACC offices in Dubai with clear instructions from Naqvi that it should not be moved or handed over to anyone without his approval and in-person presence. Naqvi has given clear instructions that only he will hand over the trophy in person (whenever that happens) to the Indian team or BCCI," a source close to Naqvi told PTI.

BCCI plans to remove Naqvi from ICC

Meanwhile, it is understood that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not happy with Naqvi's stance and is set to take strong action against him. The Indian board is certain to take up the matter to the ICC in the upcoming meeting and is also seeking a formal censure against the ACC Chairman while also removing him from his position in the ICC.

"It remains to be seen what will be the long-term ramifications for the PCB or Naqvi because the BCCI is clear he (Naqvi) didn't have any right to insist on handing the trophy himself to the Indian team and refusing to send it to the BCCI, who were the official hosts of the event," a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

