New Zealand open account in Women's World Cup after twin losses as they crush Bangladesh in Guwahati New Zealand registered their first win in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 after beating Bangladesh in their third clash of the tournament. The White Ferns defeated the Bangladesh side by 100 runs after putting 227/9 in their first innings.

New Zealand got on board in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 with their thumping win over Bangladesh in their third match of the tournament on Friday, October 10. Managing to put up a competitive score of 227/9 in their 50 overs, the White Ferns bowled Bangladesh side for 127 to clinch a 100-run win at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

The White Ferns came into this clash after losing to both Australia and South Africa as their batting order faltered, barring a couple of batters. The same seemed to be the case against Bangladesh too, when only four of their 11 batters managed to cross 20. Sophie Devine, who hit a hundred (112) and an 85 in the first two matches scored another fifty, this time a 63 from 85 balls, while Brooke Halliday laboured her way to 69 from 104 deliveries. Halliday and Devine were the only two batters to make a score of over 40 in the White Ferns' clash against the Proteas.

The Kiwis were toiling in the powerplay and faced issues while facing the Bangaldesh spinner throughout their batting. They lost Georgia Plimmer in the ninth over as she was stumped after failing to read the turn of Rabeya Khan before Suzie Bates, coming into the clash after her twin ducks, was run-out in a mix-up with Amelia Kerr in the same over. Soon enough Kerr was cleaned up by Khan. Halliday and Devine stabilised the ship but went their way slow as they managed to only 84 in the first 25 overs.

The White Ferns crossed 150 in the 39th over with a four from Halliday but she was caught out in the same over after top-edging a slow Fahima Khatun delivery. Devine followed suit five overs later as she got cleaned up by Nishita Akter after hitting her for twin sixes. Maddy Green (25), Isabella Gaze (12) and Lea Tahuhu (12) played some cameos to take the team over 220 and it proved to be enough in the end.

Bangladesh's chase never kicked off as they could not keep with the run rate at the start and then lost wickets in a bunch. Rosemary Mair cleaned Sharmin Akhter with a brilliant inducker in the fifth over before Rubya Haider was caught at mid-off with Jess Kerr making a strike. She got Sobhana Mostary, the last match's half-centurion in her next over before the other Kerr dismissed captain Nigar Sultana for four off 28.

Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan and Fahima Khatun put up a bit of a fight. but could not go long enough. Mair got Nahida caught in the 23rd over for 17, while Jess Kerr dismissed Rabeya in the 36th over. Nishita Akter Nishi was cleaned up by Lea Tahuhu, before Khatun was dismissed by Eden Carson to bring the Bangladesh inning to an end. Only two Bangladesh batters made scores in excess of 20.