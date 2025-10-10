BCCI officials plan to sanction Mohsin Naqvi, remove him from ICC after Asia Cup final controversy Asia Cup 2025 controversy deepens as ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi refuses to hand over the trophy to India. Despite India’s win, Naqvi demands captain Suryakumar Yadav collect it in Dubai. BCCI plans to raise the issue with the ICC over Naqvi’s conduct.

New Delhi:

The aftermath of the Asia Cup 2025 final continues to stir controversy, with the tournament’s conclusion overshadowed by a tense dispute over the coveted trophy. Despite India’s win over Pakistan in the summit clash, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has refused to officially hand over the Asia Cup trophy to the Indian team, igniting a diplomatic and sporting standoff.

Sources reveal that the trophy remains at the ACC headquarters under Naqvi’s control, with strict instructions that it should not be moved or delivered without his explicit approval. This unusual move has prompted a strong reaction from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which has condemned Naqvi’s actions. The BCCI has announced plans to raise the issue with the International Cricket Council (ICC), seeking a formal censure against Naqvi and even his removal as an ICC Director.

“It remains to be seen what will be the long-term ramifications for the PCB or Naqvi because the BCCI is clear he (Naqvi) didn't have any right to insist on handing the trophy himself to the Indian team and refusing to send it to the BCCI, who were the official hosts of the event,” PTI quoted a source as saying.

All that happened in three consecutive Sundays

The tension escalated after the final match on September 28, when India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s Interior Minister. The post-match presentation ceremony was delayed for nearly an hour and ended abruptly with no resolution, as neither party relented. The standoff was unprecedented and drew widespread criticism for overshadowing the spirit of the game.

Relations between India and Pakistan during the tournament were already strained. The two teams clashed on multiple occasions, including a highly publicised incident when India’s players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, followed by a heated verbal exchange between players Haris Rauf, Abhishek Sharma, and Shubman Gill.

Adding fuel to the fire, Mohsin Naqvi has used social media to make political statements against India, further undermining his role as the impartial ACC chairman. Reports from an ACC meeting post-tournament describe a heated confrontation between Naqvi and BCCI officials, including Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar, with Naqvi initially refusing to congratulate India before reluctantly doing so under pressure.