Yashasvi Jaiswal slams his forehead in frustration after getting run-out due to Shubman Gill's mistake: Watch

India and the West Indies have locked horns in the second Test being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and the hosts are already dominating the game. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 173 runs on the opening day and had a great chance to notch up his third double ton, but he was involved in a mix-up with captain Shubman Gill in the second over of the day. It resulted in the left-hander getting run out on 175, and in frustration, Jaiswal was seen slamming his forehead.

The incident happened in the 92nd over of the day when Jaiswal drove the ball straight to the mid-off fielder Tagenarine Chanderpaul. Soon after hitting the ball, the southpaw set off for a run, only to find his partner at the other end not responding to him. By the time Jaiswal realized and turned back, it was too late and he was run-out with the wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach taking out the bails on time.

The double hundred was there for the taking but Jaiswal had to walk off in desperation after being dismissed. He was also seen saying to Gill that it was his call and he was running towards the danger end.

Jaiswal broke multiple records during 175-run knock

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal broke multiple records during his 175-run knock. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's major record, having slammed five scores of more than 150 runs in an innings in Tests by the age of 23. Tendulkar had crossed the 150-run mark in a Test innings four times before turning 24 during his illustrious career. Only Don Bradman had more such scores, 8, in this aspect.

Moreover, Jaiswal also scored his seventh century as an opener in the World Test Championship (WTC) history and is only behind Rohit Sharma in this regard. He went past Dimuth Karunaratne and Usman Khawaja who have slammed six centuries while opening the innings in WTC.

