Shubman Gill breaks into top 10 in Test rankings, Joe Root loses his top spot On the back of 269 and 161 against England in the second Test at Edgbaston, India captain Shubman Gill broke into the top 10 of the Test ranking list. On the other hand, Joe Root has lost his top spot to teammate Harry Brook.

London:

India captain Shubman Gill breaks into the top 10 of the Test rankings. Courtesy of his phenomenal knocks of 269 and 161 against England at Edgbaston, the 25-year-old jumped 15 places and his currently placed sixth on the table. Among Indians, only Yashasvi Jaiswal is ahead of him, who is ranked at number four.

On the other hand, star batter Joe Root has lost his top spot to teammate Harry Brook. The England youngster has been remarkable in the ongoing five-match series, scoring 280 runs in two matches, including a century in Birmingham. Root, meanwhile, flopped to get going. He scored a half-century in the second innings of the Headingley Test, but at Edgbaston, he flopped as England lost the match by 336 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah retains top spot

Despite not playing the Edgbaston Test, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has retained his top spot in the bowlers' ranking. Kagiso Rabada and Pat Cummins sit in second and third place, respectively. Meanwhile, the Indian pacer is set to return to the third Test at Lord’s. He is very likely to replace Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI.

Wiaan Mulder jumps places in all-rounders list

In the absence of Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder led South Africa in the second Test against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo. In the match, the all-rounder broke several records, scoring an unbeaten 367 runs in the first innings. He was on course to break Brian Lara’s record for most runs by an individual in a Test match, but eventually chose not to and pay respect to the former West Indies cricketer.

Nevertheless, courtesy of his phenomenal knock, he jumped places and moved to number three on the all-rounders list. Ravindra Jadeja tops it, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz is at two.

Also Read: