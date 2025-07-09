Nathan Lyon poised to break Glenn McGrath's historic Test record Nathan Lyon is set to become Australia's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history. Glenn McGrath holds the record with 563 wickets to his name, while Lyon currently has 562. He can break the record in the third Test against West Indies.

Kingston:

Star spinner Nathan Lyon is on the verge of making history, set to surpass Glenn McGrath as Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. While the legendary Shane Warne remains at the top with 708 Test wickets, McGrath’s long-standing record has held firm for over two decades. Lyon is poised to overtake the iconic fast bowler during the upcoming third Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park, which begins on July 12.

The former cricketer has 563 wickets to his name in the longest format, while Lyon stands on 562. The spinner needs one more wicket to break the legendary record. In the ongoing series against the West Indies, Lyon picked up nine wickets in two Tests and is the fourth-leading wicket-taker of the series.

Most wickets Australia in Test cricket:

Player Wickets Shane Warne 708 Glenn McGrath 563 Nathan Lyon 562 Mitchell Starc 395 Dennis Lillee 355

Mitchell Starc to join 400 club

Ace pacer Mitchell Starc needs five more wickets to join the 400 club. He currently has 395 wickets in Test cricket and can very well reach the milestone in his 100th Test match for Australia. Starc is currently on course to become the fourth Australian cricketer after Warne, McGrath and Lyon to pick 400 or more wickets for the nation in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, ahead of playing his 100th Test match, Lyon lauded Starc’s commitment and believes that he doesn’t expect the next few generations can match the same ability.

“I don’t think you’ll actually see that [commitment] again, especially in the next few generations. The amount of pride that Starcy puts on that baggy green is incredible,” Lyon said as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald.

On the other hand, Lyon has clarified that he is in no mood to retire anytime soon and highlighted that his biggest goal is to win a Test series in India.