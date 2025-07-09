Shubman Gill on cusp of breaking Rahul Dravid's 23-year-old record in England at Lord's India captain Shubman Gill created history at Edgbaston, smashing 430 runs in a single Test match. His performance smashed a lot of records and is on course to create and break more in the upcoming Test at Lord's.

London:

Shubman Gill has taken to Test captaincy like a fish to water, at least in the early stages. The Indian captain has impressed many not only with his leadership skills but also with his improved batting technique in the ongoing series against England. Gill smashed 269 and 161 runs across two innings in the previous Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham and broke a plethora of records. In the third Test at Lord's, the 25-year-old has a chance to become the Indian player with the most runs in a series in England in the longest format of the game.

Gill is only 18 runs away from breaking Rahul Dravid's record, who had scored a massive 602 runs in the four-match Test series in England back in 2002. Dravid had notched up three consecutive centuries in the last three innings on the tour and signed off with a 217-run knock at The Oval.

Kohli came close to breaking Dravid's record in 2002

Virat Kohli came close to breaking this record in 2018 when he was also the captain of the Indian team. He scored 593 runs in the five-match series at an average of 59.3 with two centuries and three fifties to his name. Kohli started the series with a 149-run knock at Edgbaston and also scored 97 and 103 runs across two innings in Nottingham.

Most runs by an Indian in a Test series in England

Player Runs Scored Year Rahul Dravid 602 2002 Virat Kohli 593 2018 Shubman Gill* 585 2025 Sunil Gavaskar 542 1979 Rahul Dravid 461 2011

Can Shubman Gill surpass Yashasvi Jaiswal?

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill also has a chance to surpass Yashasvi Jaiswal's all-time record against England. Jaiswal is on top of the list of Indian players with the most runs in a bilateral series against England in Tests. He amassed 712 runs in 9 innings at an average of 89 last year when England toured India. Shubman Gill is in fifth place in this aspect as Kohli, Dravid and Vijay Manjrekar are ahead of him at the moment.

Most runs by an Indian in a Test series vs England

Player Runs Scored Year Yashasvi Jaiswal 712 2024 Virat Kohli 655 2016 Rahul Dravid 602 2002 Virat Kohli 593 2018 Vijay Manjrekar 586 1961 Shubman Gill* 585 2025

