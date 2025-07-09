Mitchell Starc set to join Glenn McGrath in elite list in third Test vs West Indies Mitchell Starc is set to become the 16th cricketer and the second pacer after Glenn McGrath to play 100 Test matches for Australia. He is set to achieve the feat in the third Test against West Indies at Sabina Park, starting July 12.

Kingston:

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc is set to play his 100th Test match against the West Indies at Sabina Park, starting July 12. The 35-year-old will become only the second Australian pacer, after Glenn McGrath, to reach the historic milestone. If not for a late change in the schedule, Starc would have played his 100th Test against England in Australia.

In what is going to be a historic Test for Starc, he is also on course to clinch 400 wickets in the longest format of the game. The Sydney-born currently has 395 wickets to his name in Test cricket and is only five short of the landmark. He will become the fourth Australian cricketer and second pacer to clinch 400 or more wickets in Test cricket. Shane Warne, with 708 wickets, sits on top with Glenn McGrath (563) and Nathan Lyon (562) being second and third, respectively.

Alyssa Healy reflects on Starc’s legendary feat

Starc’s wife and Australia captain Alyssa Healy noted that the pacer doesn’t mind where the game is played. Earlier, Brad Haddin commented that he would have preferred the cricketer to have reached the landmark in Australia, but Healy noted that all she wants is to see Starc tick off the 400-wicket mark and play the Ashes as a legend.

“I don’t think he really minds where it’s played. I want him to tick it off, get 400 wickets, and then go to the Ashes a legend,” Healy said on the Willow Talk podcast.

Pat Cummins lauds Starc

Australia captain Pat Cummins called for a celebration as Starc is on the verge of playing his 100th Test match. Calling him a warrior, he highlighted how the pace turned up every week and puts on a show.

“We’ll come up with something [to celebrate]. It’s a huge effort, It’s a pretty small crew that have played 100 Tests. He’s the second fast bowler, which is really rare and tough to do. Proud of him. He’s still bowling 145km/h at the end I can’t fathom playing 100 games and keeping that kind of speed. He’s a warrior, turns up every week and just cracks on,” Cummins said.