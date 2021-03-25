'Greater the setback, stronger the comeback': Shreyas Iyer tweets after shoulder injury

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Iyer dislocated his left shoulder while fielding during the first ODI against England on Tuesday and he is set to undergo surgery.

India batsman Shreyas Iyer on Thursday vowed to come back even stronger after a shoulder injury ruled him out of the ongoing ODI series against England as well as the entire IPL starting next month.

Iyer dislocated his left shoulder while fielding during the first ODI against England on Tuesday and he is set to undergo surgery, which will rule him out of action for a minimum four months.

"You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon," Iyer tweeted.

"I've been reading your messages and have been overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone."

The 26-year-old is also unlikely to play for English county side Lancashire in their one-day tournament.

Lancashire had on Monday announced the signing of Iyer for the tournament starting on July 23.

Iyer suffered the injury in the eighth over of the England innings when he dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur.

He looked in tremendous pain as he left the field clutching his shoulder.

On Tuesday, the BCCI had stated, "Shreyas Iyer subluxated (partially dislocated) his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans."

Iyer had led Delhi Capitals to the final in the previous edition of the IPL.

In his absence, the DC captaincy could be handed to either Rishabh Pant, Australian Steve Smith or senior off-spinner R Ashwin.