'Should be considered an off day': DC skipper Axar Patel not reading too much into loss vs SRH

Hyderabad:

Delhi Capitals lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Their bowlers conceded 242 runs in 20 overs after the captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first, only for the SRH opener Abhishek Sharma to smash an unbeaten 135 off just 68 deliveries. However, the DC skipper didn't read too much into the loss, stating that it was just an off day for the team and that the player must forget it and move forward.

However, he admitted that the team's fielding wasn't great on the day and if they had not dropped Abhishek early in the innings, things could've been different. "The run-out and the catch we missed - had we taken it, we could have restricted them (on the chances missed against Abhishek Sharma). You know, you have to move on. The fielding area is in your hands. Catching and run-outs - those you can do. And you know, at such times, supporting the bowler is very important. So I think that is where we could have done better.

"The kind of cricket that is going on - if you see, obviously we are batting well and bowling well. It feels like, I think you know, when the wicket is so good, then this should be considered an off day and forgotten," Axar said in the post-match presentation.

Axar Patel lauds Abhishek Sharma for his belligerent knock

Moreover, Axar Patel also lauded Abhishek Sharma for his brilliant knock as he made the Delhi Capitals pay for the dropped catch. At the same time, he backed his bowlers as he felt the credit must be given to batters like Abhishek and Heinrich Klaasen who took the game away from them.

"But yes, if someone bats that well, and their execution is not lacking, credit must be given for such a performance. Considering the way Klaasen also batted from the other side, it’s not the bowler’s fault. When a batsman bats like this, the coach and the captain must accept that even a captain cannot stop someone. I was telling the bowlers the same thing, that if you executed well, and after that he still hit a good shot, then you cannot do anything," Axar added further.

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