Abhishek Sharma creates history, breaks world record set by Chris Gayle and Aaron Finch with 135* vs DC

Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their winning run on Tuesday, beating Delhi Capitals in the 31st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Abhishek Sharma was one of the main reasons for their astounding win as the left-hander smashed an unbeaten 135 off 68 balls to help SRH post a mammoth total of 242 runs in their 20 overs.

The southpaw batted for the entire innings after coming out to open the innings to register his fourth 130+ score in the shortest format and shattered the world record set by Aaron Finch and Chris Gayle in this aspect. Both the T20 legends crossed the 130-run mark three times each during their illustrious careers, but Abhishek has managed to do it in only in 188 matches of his career.

Hitting 130+ in an innings most times in T20 cricket

Abhishek Sharma - 4 times

Aaron Finch - 3 times

Chris Gayle - 3 times

Abhishek Sharma slammed his maiden T20 century in January 2021 and since then only 2022 has been the year when he failed to cross the 100-run mark even once. Every year apart from 2022, the southpaw has smashed at least a century, with 2025 being the most prolific year for him when he scored three tons. Interestingly, his last four centuries have been 130+ scores which shows he is not content with just crossing the 100-run mark and wishes to go big even after that.

Abhishek Sharma's highest scores in T20 cricket

135 vs England in February 2025

141 vs Punjab Kings in April 2025

148 vs Bengal in November 2025

135* vs Delhi Capitals in April 2026

SRH register hat-trick of wins

Meanwhile, SRH registered a hat-trick of wins with a comprehensive 47-run win over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. They have managed to overcome an extremely poor start as SRH had three out of their first four matches at one stage. With their regular captain, Pat Cummins set to return for the clash against Rajasthan Royals on April 25, their bowling will only get bolstered and the team will now be hoping to seal a playoff spot soon.

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