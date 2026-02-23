Shimron Hetmyer sets new record for West Indies with half-century against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2026

Mumbai:

In the West Indies’ opening Super Eights match against Zimbabwe, Shimron Hetmyer lit up the Wankhede Stadium with a blistering 19-ball half-century. The 29-year-old not only dominated the bowlers but also broke his own record for the fastest T20 World Cup fifty for the West Indies, surpassing the 22-ball half-century he had set earlier in the tournament against Scotland, which had already eclipsed Chris Gayle’s previous mark.

Notably, Brandon King departed early, which invited some pressure on the Caribbeans. Captain Shai Hope was struggling as well, but nothing bothered Hetmyer, who looked to be on a mission. He was dealing in boundaries and eventually became only the third cricketer after Sahibzada Farhan and Pathum Nissanka to score over 200 runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Dion Myers, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

More to follow..