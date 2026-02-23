India hold worst ranking in T20 World Cup 2026, even below associate nations

Ahmedabad :

India’s opening pair has flopped time and again in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Abhishek Sharma’s three consecutive ducks made things worse as an early blow forced the team to change their game plan in the group stage matches. In the first Super Eights clash against South Africa, Ishan Kishan this time failed to open his tally, putting the team on the backfoot. Meanwhile, with that, India now hold the unwanted record of the worst opening stand in this edition of the competition. They sit at 20th spot, below associate nations such as the UAE, Oman and Italy, among others.

In contrast, New Zealand lead the standings with an impressive opening stand average of 84, followed by Scotland and Australia. The Kangaroos recovered from a shaky start in the tournament with the inclusion of Mitchell Marsh, strengthening their top order and producing healthier starts. However, the turnaround came too late, as they failed to qualify for the Super Eights.

Worst opening partnership average in T20 World Cup 2026:

New Zealand 84 Scotland 57.75 Australia 54.25 Zimbabwe 53.33 Italy 45.66 Canada 38.75 South Africa 37.20 USA 36.25 Afghanistan 33.25 Namibia 32.25 Nepal 30.25 Pakistan 30.25 West Indies 27.50 Sri Lanka 24 Netherlands 22 England 16.40 UAE 15.50 Ireland 14.33 Oman 10 India 06.80

Semi-finals race heat up

Following India’s 71-run defeat to South Africa in the Super Eights, the road to the semi-final has heated up as the underdogs Zimbabwe and dark horse West Indies smell a possible chance to cause an upset. If India lose either of their last two matches, they could be out of the equation. Not just that, they also need South Africa to win their remaining games.

In the other group, the rain-affected game between New Zealand and Pakistan has kept the group wide open. England have taken a lead with a win over Sri Lanka but a defeat at any stage could complicate things, given that all four teams are capable enough to progress to the semis. It only signifies that all the Super Eights games now hold immense value as there are no longer any favourites.

