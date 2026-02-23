Zimbabwe's undisputed opener who is the only top-order batter yet to be dismissed in T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

Zimbabwe have made the world think about them as they have entered the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight stage unbeaten, riding high on wins over the likes of Sri Lanka and Australia. The fact that they had not even qualified for the 2024 World Cup puts a greater emphasis on their performance this time around.

To the centre of their stellar outings have been some crucial contributions by the likes of Brian Bennett, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans and Sikandar Raza. Muzarabani and Evans have put in strong outings with the ball and have dismantled the opponents' batting orders, while the likes of Bennett and Raza have helped the team chase targets down, including one tall one against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Bennett has a unique feat in the ongoing T20 World Cup as being the only top-order batter to not have been dismissed in the tournament so far, despite being their top run-scorer.

Bennett's stellar run in T20 World Cup 2026

Bennett has been on a brilliant run in the ongoing World Cup, having scored 175 runs in three innings without being dismissed even once. Two of those knocks are half centuries with one innings of 63* coming in the 179-run chase against Sri Lanka and a 64* coming while batting first against the Aussies. He also made a 48* in the meagre chase of 104 against Oman in their opener.

Bennett is the only top-order player currently to remain unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far. Meanwhile, he is also the only player with over 100 runs in the tournament to have not been dismissed even once. Surprisingly, the next best is Pakistan bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has made 37 runs in three innings and has not been dismissed.

Zimbabwe to face West Indies in Super Eight opener

Zimbabwe will take on West Indies in their first Super Eight stage clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Chevrons have captured the cricketing world’s imagination with an inspired campaign, toppling former multi-format champions Australia and Sri Lanka in impressive fashion. In doing so, Zimbabwe have achieved their aim of earning “respect and recognition,” while also booking a place in the Super Eight.

Placed in a daunting group alongside the formidable South Africa, the West Indies, and title favourites India, Zimbabwe will still back themselves to ruffle feathers and test the heavyweights.

Fuelled by belief and confidence to match their all-round ability, Zimbabwe now step into the big league, where the stakes are far higher—but so too is their ambition.