'Not a big deal to face Jofra Archer' - Sahibzada Farhan confident of England challenge in T20 World Cup

Pallekele (Sri Lanka):

Pakistan’s opening game against New Zealand in the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup 2026 was called off due to rain. Next up, they will challenge England, who defeated Sri Lanka on their home turf. Meanwhile, ahead of the heavyweight clash, opener Sahibzada Farhan dismissed the Jofra Archer threat, stating that the Pakistan team has plans in place to tackle the premier pacer in their forthcoming game in Pallekele.

“No, it's not a big deal to face Jofra Archer. We have already faced him in Pakistan. We have good bowlers, they also bowl at 145. So it's not a big deal. Yes, like you said, they will definitely have planned it, but I have also planned it. It’s not that only he will have plans. So, we will see. It will be a good match,” Farhan said in the pre-match press conference.

Farhan reflects on possibility of breaking Virat Kohli’s record

Virat Kohli holds the record for most runs by an individual in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. The former India captain made 320 runs in the 2014 season to own the milestone. As things stand, Farhan needs 100 more runs to break Kohli’s record. With a century in Pakistan’s last group stage match against Namibia, he has moved closer to the record. Reflecting on the possibility of breaking it, Farhan noted that he doesn’t think much about the stats.

“I don't look at the stats, I don’t look at records. Even when I perform, people tell me that I have hit so many sixes, played so many strikes, and done so many runs. So I don't look at the stats. Because the important thing is that you have to take risks in T20.

"If you take the pressure of breaking records also - the same records are broken, they are made to break. So it is not my focus, but I will try to finish at the top. And for Pakistan, it will be beneficial for Pakistan and Pakistan's name will be made known,” Farhan said.

