Mohammad Amir clarifies his 'slogger' remark for Abhishek Sharma, gives message to struggling opener

New Delhi:

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir has given his clarification on the 'slogger' remark that he recently made for Abhishek Sharma, claiming that the opener cannot defend. Amir stated that people might have got hurt by his remark; however, he stated that he called him a slogger from a bowler's point of view.

"I was talking about him from the point of view of a bowler. I was talking about his technique. People felt bad because I used the word slogger," Amir told a Pakistani TV channel.

His remarks came after Abhishek was dismissed for a scratchy 12-ball 15 in India's crucial T20 World Cup Super Eight clash against South Africa, highlighting how the opener failed to get going when the Proteas bowlers laid a trap for him. "By that, I meant his technique is such that a good team, a bunch of good bowlers, can trap him. Look at the 14 runs he scored; he scored all of them on one side. The balls he hit were bad balls. But, when Rabada started bowling well, he was not able to figure it out. He is a good player. Even after bagging three ducks, he has the same intent. He did not go on the back foot. He is positive."

Amir gives message to Abhishek

Meanwhile, the Pakistan pacer Amir gave a suggestion to the struggling World No.1 batter Abhishek, who scored just 15 runs against the Proteas after his three ducks in the tournament earlier. "As a senior player, if my message goes to him, I will tell him: Your technique gets exposed in international cricket. If you can show some patience and play the ball on its merit, then it will be better. He has the skills, but it depends on him how well he will utilise them. I said that in that sense. People felt bad," he added.

India assistant coach speaks up on Abhishek's form

Abhishek's form has now started to become a concern for India. While everything seemed well until India were winning, the big loss to South Africa have brought him and other things under the scanner. India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate spoke on Abhishek's form, putting his weight behind the Southpaw as he highlighted how he struggled with illness in the tournament.

"I think Abhi's preparation coming into the World Cup with the food poisoning that he had at one stage has obviously hampered his progress in terms of where we want him to be at this phase. You want him to be up and running and sort of confident in his swing and confident in his game plan, and when you score three zeros that is going to start weighing on you. I saw some really good signs on Friday night in the nets. I think I mentioned it in the presser then. But he looks a little bit short, and our job as the coaching staff is to pull that right. We've got four days to do that," ten Doeschate said in the post-match press conference.